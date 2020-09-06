Steelers News

Schefter: Steelers Sign S Sean Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in some familiar faces to boost the depth of their roster. In addition to QB Josh Dobbs, the team is signing safety Sean Davis, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter through Drew Rosenhaus.

Davis was allowed to hit free agency after the 2019 season. He missed most of last year with a torn labrum. Davis signed a deal with Washington, his hometown, but was released yesterday. Now, he’ll bolster the safety depth in Pittsburgh behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds.

A 2nd round pick in 2016, Davis previously played 48 games, 41 starts, for Pittsburgh from ’16-’19. He recorded 247 tackles and picked off five passes.

