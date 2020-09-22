Saints Vs. Raiders Week 2 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will try to add a few video highlights from the game throughout the night to this post as well.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Saints Inactives:

WR Michael Thomas, DE Marcus Davenport, DB D.J. Swearinger, RB Dwayne Washington, DT Shy Tuttle, LB Chase Hansen, G/C Will Clapp

Raiders Inactives:

OT Trent Brown, MLB Nick Kwiatkoski, OT Sam Young, WR Rico Gafford, CB Amik Robertson, DT Daniel Ross