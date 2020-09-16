Roethlisberger Likely To Use Wednesday As Rest Day Throughout 2020 Season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looked no worse for wear in his return to the field Monday night against the New York Giants. While Roethlisberger looked no worse for wear, he admitted that his first real football action in 364 days had him a bit sore afterwards.

“I was saying today, I feel like I was just in a car accident,” Roethlisberger said during his Wednesday morning media session. “Yesterday, I felt like I was in a train wreck. Hopefully, tomorrow it just feels like I fell off a bike, or something. I’m definitely sore.”

While Roethlisberger’s body was unsurprisingly sore after the Monday night win over the Giants, the quarterback did say on Wednesday that the most important part of his body other than his head, made it through the contest just fine.

“The good news is my arm is the only thing that doesn’t hurt,” Roethlisberger said. “That’s good.”

That’s good indeed and especially being that Roethlisberger attempted 32 total passes Monday night. He also was sacked twice by the Giants defense and hit six times in total.

While Roethlisberger’s arm apparently is now good as ever, the quarterback admitted on Wednesday that he’s likely going to be resting it on Wednesdays quite frequently throughout the 2020 season.

“We will just keep the same routine in terms of Wednesday rest day and then get back into it,” Roethlisberger said. “The biggest thing I’ve been told from the doctors is keep it warm, and hence the sleeve and the sleeve I wore during the game. That’s going to be the biggest thing, from what I have been told, is making sure it stays warm, throw some passes on the sidelines if there is a long series or something. For the most part, we’re just going to do everything we can to keep it healthy and warm.”

The Steelers are practicing on Wednesday and that means their first injury report of Week 2 will be released later in the afternoon. Based on what Roethlisberger said on Wednesday, we can probably expect him to be listed later in the afternoon as a non-participant in practice to start the week. He’ll then likely be listed as a full practice participant on Thursday and Friday.

Against the Giants, Roethlisberger completed 21 of his 32 total passes for 229 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

