Report: Steelers To Waive OLB Tuzar Skipper

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t likely to announce their final roster cuts until Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Even so, some names are likely to leak out in the next 24 hours just the same. One reportedly did on Friday and it’s outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper, who is being waived by the team, according to Brooke Pryor of espn.com.

Steelers have released LB Tuzar Skipper, per source. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 4, 2020

Skipper, who signed a two-year contract with the Steelers in January, was originally signed by the team in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo after participating in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. That original three-year contract totaled out at $1.756 million and included a $1,000 signing bonus.

Skipper, who had a fantastic 2019 preseason with the Steelers, was ultimately waived by the team in Week 1 and quickly claimed by the New York Giants. In the six games that Skipper was on the Giants 53-man roster, he registered three tackles, a fumble recovery and half a sack. He was waived by the Giants on Oct. 22 and promptly signed to their practice squad the following day.

The Steelers signed Skipper off of the Giants practice squad in Week 12 of the 2019 season and he was one of the team’s seven inactive players for the team’s final six regular season games.

The Steelers letting Skipper go could mean that outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott ultimately makes the team’s 53-man roster. Elliott was signed back to the 80-man roster after training camp got underway.

It will now be interesting to see if Skipper ultimately lands on the Steelers practice squad after he’s officially waived and clears waivers.