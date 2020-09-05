Report: Steelers Plan To Sign P Dustin Colquitt

Jordan Berry beat out Corliss Waitman for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting punting role but his job may not be 100% safe yet. According to this report from ESPN’s Field Yates via the NFL transaction sheet, the team has a tryout with veteran punter Dustin Colquitt. The team also reportedly have a tryout with long snapper/outside linebacker Christian Kuntz.

An interesting upcoming tryout for the Steelers: longtime Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt. Jordan Berry has been solid in that role for Pittsburgh since 2015. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2020

#Steelers had P Dustin Colquitt and OLB Christian Kuntz in for tryouts per NFL transaction sheet — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 5, 2020

According to Tom Pelissero, the team intends to sign Colquitt assuming he passes his physical.

The #Steelers are bringing in veteran punter Dustin Colquitt for a tryout, per the transaction wire. Colquitt still must go through COVID-19 testing and a physical, but the anticipation going in is if all goes well, they'll sign him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2020

Colquitt, 38, has been in the NFL since 2005. He had been the Kansas City Chiefs punter until this offseason until they released him in late April. Last season, he averaged 44.3 yards per punt. He’s shown remarkable consistency throughout his career, averaging no worse than 44 yards for the past 14 seasons. Colquitt’s made two Pro Bowls, selected in 2012 and 2016. He’s the son of Craig Colquitt, who punted for the Steelers from 1978 to 1984.

Jordan Berry had a miserable end to 2019 and hasn’t shown the level of consistency Colquitt has. In five years with the team, Berry averaged 44.2 yards per punt including a 45.5 average last season.

Kuntz spent time with the Steelers during the 2019 training camp. He was brought back in late March before being released in early August as the team trimmed their roster from 90 to 80. He’s spent time on the tryout circuit, getting looks from the Texans and Colts. An outside linebacker by trade, he’s learned how to long snap, providing additional value. Steelers’ long snapper Kameron Canaday has been battling a knee injury so it’s smart for the team to have an emergency list at the ready.