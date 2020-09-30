Report: Steelers/Titans Postponed Sunday; Potentially Rescheduled For Monday Or Tuesday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results.
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020
As her tweet indicates, the league may push the game back to Monday night. Tuesday may also be an option. If the game can’t occur this week at all, the league has the option to play the Steelers/Titans game Week 7 and push back Steelers/Ravens, scheduled for Week 7, to Week 8.
Developing story.
The #Steelers and #Titans will play either Monday or Tuesday, source said. So, being postponed, but not for very long. https://t.co/Xu0SoD2ZpO
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020
NFL Statement on #Steelers vs #Titans pic.twitter.com/tRumcsRJUm
— Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 30, 2020