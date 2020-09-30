Steelers News

Report: Steelers/Titans Postponed Sunday; Potentially Rescheduled For Monday Or Tuesday

Posted on

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

As her tweet indicates, the league may push the game back to Monday night. Tuesday may also be an option. If the game can’t occur this week at all, the league has the option to play the Steelers/Titans game Week 7 and push back Steelers/Ravens, scheduled for Week 7, to Week 8.

Developing story.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top