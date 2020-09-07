Article

Report: Steelers Releasing P Jordan Berry, Signing Dustin Colquitt

For the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new punter. The team is releasing Jordan Berry, according to this tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is confirming the news.

Colquitt is fresh off a 14 year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Colquitt, 38, averaged 44.8 yards during his time at Arrowhead. He is the son of Craig Colquitt, who punted for the Steelers from 1978 to 1984.

Berry has been the team’s punter since 2015. He struggled the last month of 2019, plagued by shanks, blocks, and miscommunication. Over his Steelers’ career, Berry averaged 44.2 yards per punt. Last season saw his second-highest average at 45.5 yards but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

Update (4:05 PM): The team has officially announced the move.

