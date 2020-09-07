Report: Steelers Releasing P Jordan Berry, Signing Dustin Colquitt

For the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new punter. The team is releasing Jordan Berry, according to this tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers are releasing punter Jordan Berry, source said. That makes room for longtime #Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, who went to Pittsburgh for a tryout with the anticipation of signing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is confirming the news.

Longtime former Chiefs’ punter Dustin Colquitt is signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, per source. Colquitt’s father won two Super Bowls with the Steelers in the 1970s. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2020

Colquitt is fresh off a 14 year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Colquitt, 38, averaged 44.8 yards during his time at Arrowhead. He is the son of Craig Colquitt, who punted for the Steelers from 1978 to 1984.

Berry has been the team’s punter since 2015. He struggled the last month of 2019, plagued by shanks, blocks, and miscommunication. Over his Steelers’ career, Berry averaged 44.2 yards per punt. Last season saw his second-highest average at 45.5 yards but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

Update (4:05 PM): The team has officially announced the move.