RB Trey Edmunds One Of Steelers Four Protected Practice Squad Players For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now announced their four protected practice squad players for Week 4 and the list includes a player yet to be protected this season.

This week’s four protected practice squad players are wide receiver Deon Cain, running back Trey Edmunds, defensive end Henry Mondeaux and running back Wendell Smallwood.

Cain was protected for the first time this season in Week 3 while Mondeaux and Smallwood have both been on the Steelers protected list all four weeks now. Edmunds is the new edition this week and that’s likely due to fullback Derek Watt currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

We should get an update of some sort on Watt’s condition later Tuesday when head coach Mike Tomlin holds his press conference. watt was injured in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans and did not return to action in the second half of that contest. On Monday it was reported that Watt, who has yet to miss an NFL game in his career, might miss up to a few weeks with his injury.

The Steelers might decide to elevate Edmunds for their Week 4 road game against the Titans if Watt isn’t healthy enough to play in that contest. Edmunds does have some limited special teams value which would help overcome the loss of Watt on a few of those units.