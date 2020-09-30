Mike Tomlin Says ‘Strong Possibility’ Steelers Will Play Titans On Monday

It’s sounding more and more like the Week 4 game between the Pittsburg Steelers and Tennessee Titans will be played Monday night.

During his Wednesday media session , Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s hearing there’s a strong possibility that the team’s Week 4 game that was originally for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST will be played on Monday.

“Right now there’s a strong possibility that it’s Monday,” Tomlin said Wednesday afternoon. “So, that has been our focus as we’ve prepared today. Not concerned about next week, to be honest with you. We live one week at a time, man. We got an undefeated team that we’re scheduled to face at the end of this week and so that’s kind of been our focus as we prepare today. It’s been a normal Wednesday for us. Some of the other hypotheticals we choose not to participate in because we’re trying to be singularly professionally focused in an effort to put our best foot forward when we step in the stadium against the Titans.”

Additionally, its being reported on Wednesday that the CBS crew is being told the game between the Steelers and Titans will be played Monday night.

CBS crew is being told #Steelers–#Titans will be Monday night. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 30, 2020

Tomlin also said on Wednesday that the team will follow their normal schedule they have when there is a Monday night game, meaning there will be a Saturday practice. The Steelers and Titans will also now release their first official injury reports for Week 4 on Thursday instead of Wednesday afternoon.

If the game winds up being played on Monday night, it’s still unknown if it will be broadcast nationally by CBS.

The NFL released a short statement Wednesday morning that indicated the game between the Steelers and Titans would be postponed to Monday or Tuesday.

“The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. Details on a new game date and time either on Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talked on Wednesday about the Week 4 game and what he’s been told so far.

“We are preparing to play the football game now as early as Monday,” said Vrabel. “I am confident the league will allow us time to practice, to get (players) on the field, and then moving with the game.

“(The players) said, “Coach, we’ll play whenever they want us to play, and under any circumstances we’ll prepare the best that we can, and we’ll play,” Vrabel said. “There’s been no pushback. I asked this morning to just check in mentally, to see where they were. Guys were understanding of the situation, guys weren’t looking to point fingers or blame anybody, they were looking for ways to make us better and help us out in this situation. … We are proceeding to play not on Sunday, but potentially Monday or Tuesday. We’ll be ready, we’ll be focused.”