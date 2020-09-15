Listen: Steelers Vs Giants Analysis

As we do post-game every season, my thoughts and reaction on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 26-16 Week One victory over the New York Giants. We offer an overview of the entire team: Ben Roethlisberger’s return, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s big day, Bud Dupree’s performance and how the team shut down Saquon Barkley. We also touch on the injury report regarding James Conner, Stefen Wisniewski, and Zach Banner.

