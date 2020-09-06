Listen: Reacting To Steelers’ Cutdowns

Ten minute video for you guys today giving my thoughts on everything that happened as the Pittsburgh Steelers whittled their roster from 80 to 53. Roster isn’t set in stone and this video was recorded prior to the report of Dustin Colquitt’s imminent signing but I offer my thoughts on the cuts of Ryan Switzer, Daniel McCullers, and those who took their place.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version