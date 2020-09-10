Giants Thursday Injury Report Week 1: Five Players Listed Including WR Golden Tate

The New York Giants will open their 2020 season Monday night at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on Thursday they released their first official injury report of Week 1 and it has five players listed on it.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Giants was Markus Golden (illness). Golden, who had 10 sacks last season with the Giants, is listed as a backup on the team’s Week 1 depth chart.

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Giants were safety Adrian Colbert (illness), linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring), wide receiver Golden Tate (hamstring) and tight end Levine Toilolo (hamstring).

Tate, who registered 49 receptions for 676 yards and 6 touchdowns last season, was reportedly on the field during the open portion of practice for media all three days this week. Speculation from the Giants media is that Tate’s injury is severe enough to keep him out Monday.