Giants Saturday Injury Report Week 1: WR Golden Tate Questionable

The New York Giants have now released their final injury report of Week 1 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows that three players are officially questionable for that contest.

After being limited in practice again on Saturday, the Giants listed linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring), wide receiver Golden Tate (hamstring) and tight end Levine Toilolo (hamstring) all as questionable on the team’s injury report. Tate, a starter, is expected to play Monday night according to speculation from several media members who cover the Giants.

The Giants may need to elevate a wide receiver from their practice squad in the next two days should Tate be deemed too questionable to play. That will be something to watch for and would be a good sign that Tate might end up being inactive.

After practicing fully on Saturday, the Giants did not give linebacker Markus Golden (illness) or safety Adrian Colbert (illness) game designations on the team’s injury report. That means both players are expected to be healthy enough to play Monday night against the Steelers.