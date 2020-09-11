Giants Friday Injury Report Week 1: WR Golden Tate Still Limited

The New York Giants have now released their second injury report of Week 1 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows a few players moving in the right direction heading into the weekend.

After sitting out Thursday’s practice, Giants linebacker Markus Golden (illness) practice fully on Friday. Safety Adrian Colbert (illness) also practiced fully on Friday for the Giants after being limited on Thursday.

Linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring), wide receiver Golden Tate (hamstring) and tight end Levine Toilolo (hamstring) were all limited once again on Friday. With Tate, a starter for the Giants, the expectations remain that he will play against the Steelers Monday night.

“He’s moving well right now,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said of Tate. “We’ve been mixing him into some of the things we have been doing in practice. Individuals, a little bit of team work, some group work. He looks like he’s coming along nice. He’s working hard every day and doing what he can to get back.”