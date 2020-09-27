Ebron Touchdown A ‘Huge Play’ For Offense, Says Roethlisberger

If Eric Ebron doesn’t make a great backshoulder catch at the end of the first half, we’re probably not talking about the Steelers being 3-0. Down 14-3 in the second quarter, Ebron made a great back shoulder grab for the team’s first touchdown of the game, cutting the lead to a one-possession contest. Talking to the media after the game, Ben Roethlisberger praised Ebron for coming up with a clutch moment.

“What a huge play. Big day for him. I always talk about that. The, the stats that show up are the catches, the yards and touchdowns. His touchdown was an amazing play. We got pushed back after a grounding call. He’s one on one and I’m going to take a shot. We did that exact same play in practice with the same look. He made a play in practice and he did it again. It’s just developing trust with him. He had a huge third down late in the game.”

Roethlisberger was called for intentional grounding after a failed playaction on the goal line, giving the Steelers third and goal from the ten. Facing man coverage from DB AJ Moore, and despite Moore holding the outside of Ebron’s jersey, Ebron snagged the ball and landed inbounds for the touchdown.

It was his first touchdown as a Steeler and by far his best day as a Steeler. He ended it with five catches for 52 yards and that touchdown, leading the team in all receiving categories. His presence was especially valuable after Diontae Johnson was lost early in the game with a concussion.

Ebron also came up huge on the Steelers go-ahead touchdown drive, recording two receptions for 19 yards, including a 14 yard grab on 3rd and 5. Beyond the stat sheet, Roethlisberger praised the job Ebron and Vance McDonald did in the run game.

But as I was saying, the stats are one thing. What those two, both him and Vance did and the run game was spectacular. Asking them to pull, to get around, to lead things.”

Pittsburgh rushed for 169 yards on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown. They’ve had a 100+ yard rusher for three straight weeks, only the second time that’s ever been done in franchise history.