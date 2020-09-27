Diontae Johnson, Derek Watt Injured In Steelers Week 3 Win Over Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week 3 Sunday home game against the Houston Texans and while two players were unable to play past halftime because of injuries, it sounds like no others were injured in the second half of play worth noting. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ran down the team’s short injury report after the game was over with.
“From an injury standpoint, Derek Watt has a hamstring, Diontae Johnson has a concussion,” Tomlin said during his postgame press conference. “The rest are just bumps and bruises associated with play. I’m sure I’ll update you guys on Tuesday.”
As mentioned, both wide receiver Diontae Johnson and fullback Derek Watt were injured in the first half. After halftime, both were quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest with their injuries. We can expect Johnson to be in the concussion protocol for the next several days and it will be interesting to see if he’s able to resume practicing in some capacity on Wednesday. Johnson failed to register a reception prior to leaving Sundays game.
As for watt, who played several snaps early in Sunday’s game, we’ll have to wait and see what the prognosis is on him. Tomlin will likely provide a brief update on watt and Johnson during his Tuesday press conference. The Steelers first injury report of Week 4 will not be released until Wednesday afternoon.
Steelers outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi was also briefly injured on a punt return in the first half but he returned to the game. Tomlin did not mention him during his post-game press conference.