Buy Or Sell: David DeCastro Will Practice And Play In Steelers’ Next Game

Topic Statement: David DeCastro will return to practice this week and play on Sunday.

Explanation: Head coach Mike Tomlin has gotten increasingly Belichickian over the years in his paranoia over giving away information, including limiting what he says about injuries and what he allows others to say. If memory serves, he even got fined last year for not having Ben Roethlisberger on the injury report. But the limited information about DeCastro has been frustrating.

Buy:

The best evidence that David DeCastro’s injury is not particularly serious is the fact that the Steelers chose not to put him on injured reserve. For this year only—unless they alter the rules—teams are permitted to recall an unlimited number of players from injured reserve, and they only have to be there for three weeks.

So if the team could have opened up a roster spot for three weeks but chose not to, that suggests strongly that they feel good about his chances of making it back to the field in that time. And when asked about DeCastro’s status yesterday, Tomlin said that he’s “hopeful” that he would be able to practice today.

That is after he was hopeful already last week that he might be able to practice. So if he’s right on the verge if being able to practice, he can’t be too far from returning to the field.

Sell:

Saying that he is hopeful of something doesn’t mean much, though, and it is a line that he has used before about injury reports that haven’t matched what would ultimately happen. I would imagine that he was ‘hopeful’ about Maurkice Pouncey coming back in 2015 as well. He likes the ‘leave the light on’ for injuries all the time, but a lot of those guys never show up.

Given the nature of the season, they also want to be extra cautious when it comes to injuries. If he is not going to be at full strength attempting to return for the next game, they are going to afford him extra time to make sure that he gets back right, even if it means starting a rookie in his place.