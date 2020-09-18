Broncos Friday Injury Report Week 2: Barron, Lindsay Ruled Out; Sutton Questionable

The Denver Broncos have now released what is likely o be their final injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows two players listed as out for that contest with three more entering the weekend listed as questionable.

After failing to practice again on Friday the Broncos listed linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) and running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) as out for Sunday’s road game against the Steelers.

Ending the week listed as questionable on the Broncos Friday injury report are tackle Garett Bolles (elbow), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hip), and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder). It sounds like Sutton, who sat out the Broncos Week 1 Monday night game with his injury, will be a game time decision on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Broncos were tight end Jake Butt (hand), cornerback Kareem Jackson (not injury related), safety Trey Marshall (wrist), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), wide receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring), and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hip) and none of those five players received game status designations on the team’s injury report. That means all five should be ready to play on Sunday against the Steelers if needed.