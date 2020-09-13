Bill Cowher Predicts Steelers Versus Seahawks In Super Bowl LV

The first Sunday of the 2020 NFL season got underway earlier this afternoon and the first set of games were preceded by preview shows complete with predictions for the season. One of the more notable pregame predictions came from Bill Cowher on CBS as he let the world know he’s high on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the upcoming season.

“You look at the strength of schedule, the two easiest schedules in the National Football League, Baltimore and Pittsburgh,” Cowher said on Sunday. There’s a guy named Ben Roethlisberger back for Pittsburgh. I say Pittsburgh goes back.”

Cowher has the Steelers playing the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LV, a game that will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7. Should such a matchup ultimately take place, it would be a rematch of Super Bowl XL, which was Cowher’s lone Super Bowl win of his NFL coaching career with the Steelers.

As for the three other CBS NFL analysts on Sunday, none of them picked the Steelers to go to the Super Bowl this season. Phil Simms has the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys making the Super Bowl this year. Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson, however, both have the Kansas City Chiefs going back to the Super Bowl this season against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.