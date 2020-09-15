Banner, Wisniewski, Conner Injured In Steelers MNF Win Over Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their 2020 regular season opener against the New York Giants Monday night but the team did suffer a few serious injuries during the contest, however. Steelers he’s coach Mike Tomlin recapped those injuries during his post-game press conference.

“Zach Banner went down with the knee late, he’s being evaluated right now,” Tomlin said. “[Stefen] Wisniewski had a pec. James Conner had an ankle. Don’t know the status of all of those guys. Obviously, we’re working on a short week, so we better be ready to close ranks.”

Tackle Zach Banner seemingly tore his right knee up later in the fourth quarter on a touchdown play and one play after guard Stefen Wisniewski suffered his pectoral injury. Running back James Conner was injured in the first half and replaced by backup Benny Snell Jr. as the feature back.

After Wisniewski left, rookie Kevin Dotson replaced him at right guard. Wisniewski started the game due to usual starter David DeCastro missing the contest with a knee injury. After Banner left the game, Chukwuma Okorafor replaced him at right tackle.

It sure sounds like Banner and Wisniewski will both be sidelined a while, if not the rest of the season. Tomlin will likely address those injuries on Tuesday during his noon press conference. The team might need to make a few roster moves in Week 2.

The Steelers will host the Denver Broncos next Sunday at Heinz Field.