Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly mailbag. The final one before we get into the regular season and have a lot more to talk about. Until then, we’re here for the next hour to answer anything and everything on your mind.

To your questions!

srdan:

AK, congrats on the eve of your more fun part of the year!

Where is your confidence level in Mason compared to the end of last year (after Jets game)?

Alex: Glad we’re back, srdan.

I can’t say my confidence level has really changed. Obviously, haven’t had the chance to see anything different since the end of last season. It’s reasonable to assume he’s progressed, learned from last year’s mistakes, grown, working with a dedicated QB coach, all things that on paper, should develop his game. But you can’t really say he has until you actually see it. And I haven’t. So my confidence hasn’t increased until he gets on the field and we can actually evaluate him.

CP72:

AK,

It’s been reported that there may be another extension prior to Monday. I personally would do something with Feiler. He’s a versatile piece and probably could be done at a reasonable price.

If you had your choice who they could do a long term deal with who would it be?

Alex: The report was pretty vague though. So I’m still not expecting another extension. But I’m with you. If I could choose someone, wave a magic wand, of something that seems realistic anyway, I’d pick Feiler.

Said on the most recent podcast I think there’s only three real extension candidates right now: Hilton, Feiler, and Villanueva. JuJu’s going to wait for his market value to bounce back, Sutton has a chance to build on his value, Dupree’s deadline is passed, and Conner ain’t happening.

Think I wrote in a mailbag a week or two ago the best case scenario this offseason is: extend Cam (check), tag JuJu (or get a long-term deal done) and re-sign Feiler/Sutton and like, Alualu or Wormley (to a dirt cheap deal). So getting Feiler done gets us about one-third of the way there.

Keeping Feiler gives you options. LG, RT, maybe even a look at LT – ? – as someone to compete with an assumed draft pick if Villanueva leaves after the year. And he’s going to be cheaper than Villanueva, too. Significantly so, though I admit I have trouble pegging his market value. Probably in the $5-6 million range. Three years, $15 million, something like that.

So yeah, I’m with you on Feiler. But I don’t think any extension happens in the next 96 hours.