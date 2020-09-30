2020 South Side Questions: Will The Steelers Play The Titans Next Week?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the regular season, following the most unique offseason in the NFL since at least World War II. While it didn’t involve a player lockout, teams still did not have physical access to their players, though they were at least able to meet with them virtually.

Even training camp looked much different from the norm, and a big part of that was the fact that there will be no games along the way to prepare for. Their first football game of the year was to be the opener against the New York Giants.

As the season progresses, however, there will be a number of questions that arise on a daily basis, and we will do our best to try to raise attention to them as they come along, in an effort to both point them out and to create discussion

Questions like, how will the players who are in new positions this year going to perform? Will the rookies be able to contribute significantly? How will Ben Roethlisberger look—and the other quarterbacks as well? Now, we even have questions about whether or not players will be in quarantine.

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: Will the Steelers play the Tennessee Titans next week at some point?

Let’s see if we can actually manage to conduct ourselves with a modicum of dignity and respect here. This is a very simple question that merely asks for a bit of speculation. Either the Steelers will play the Titans next week, or they’ll play them at a later date.

It depends on whether or not the league deems it necessary to postpone the game depending upon their response to the as-of-this-writing eight-case outbreak of new positive and confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the Tennessee Titans organization, among them three players.

Things that do not matter in your response to this question: what you think about Covid-19 and whether or not it’s being taken too seriously or not seriously enough; who is or is not an idiot or a ‘sheeple’; what any commentator, whether they be a medical expert or have no professional qualifications whatsoever, has to say.

All that matters is whether or not you think the league is likely to postpone the game, which may hinge upon whether or not more players and personnel test positive in the coming days. The league is trying to do everything it can to make sure the game can be played, even considering playing the game later in the week, such as Tuesday.

Really, we won’t have a definitive answer until either the game is actually played or it’s formally postponed. This is going to be a fluid situation for at least the next day or two, even if they will continue to say that their intention is to play as scheduled. Let’s just hope they’re able to play as normal, without interruption.