2020 NFL Week 3: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 entering their Week 3 home game against the Houston Texans and that means they’ll have a chance to go 3-0, something they have not done since 2010. The Sunday game features a Watt brother reunion and that’s been a huge topic of discussion both locally and nationally all week.

The Steelers look like they’re a healthy team heading into Sunday’s game as it looks like even guard David DeCastro will be back against the Texans. DeCastro has yet to play this season because of a knee injury.

The Week 3 NFL schedule includes several great games with one of them being the Monday night contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the Steelers game on Sunday and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 2 questions along with the declared winners from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

Make sure you continue to check the site on a regular basis leading up to Sunday’s game as we have a lot more content coming for all to read. It’s going to be a busy and exciting weekend.

Thank you to all who continue to support the site regularly. It’s been a great start to the 2020 season for us on Steelers Depot and we do not take that for granted.

Have a blessed and safe weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Yes or no: Will the Steelers streak of 25 consecutive games with at least one turnover end on Sunday against the Texans?

2 – True or false: The Steelers will score at least one offensive touchdown within their first two offensive possessions of their Sunday game against the Texans.

3 – Over/under 3.5 offensive snaps (non penalty/no play) for Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on Sunday against the Texans?

4 – Who will score the Steelers first touchdown against the Texans?

a) JuJu Smith-Schuster

b) James Conner

c) Eric Ebron

d) Diontae Johnson

e) Rest of field

5 – Over/under 258.5 passing yards for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday against the Texans?

Tiebreaker: Total points scored in Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Texans?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 2 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 1: Ben Roethlisberger went over 281.5 passing yards early in the fourth quarter. His 28-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson carried him past the threshold. Ben completed two more passes for 15 yards before the final whistle to total 311 passing yards. 44.3% of Steelers Depot respondents received a point by taking the over on this question.

Question 2: Tight End Eric Ebron caught his third pass on the Steelers last scoring. Roethlisberger targeted Ebron five times. Ebron’s three receptions brought him just over 2.5 receptions. Impressively, 61.4% of respondents picked up the point on this question.

Question 3: Ben targeted nine different receivers in his 41 passing attempts. Ben’s favorite target was Diontae Johnson with 13 targets. JuJu Smith-Schuster caught seven of the eight passes thrown his way. JuJu gained 48 receiving yards, well under 71.5. Just 37.1% of respondents got this right.

Question 4: Depot respondents named 12 different players who they predicted would score the Steelers last touchdown against the Broncos. A few respondents named three different defensive players (Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick and TJ Watt). Exactly one half of the responses named Benny Snell. JuJu got the second most mentions with 10% of the tally. Diontae Johnson (who scored the last TD) tied Eric Ebron for third most mentioned by just 8.6% of respondents.

Question 5: 97.1% of respondents picked up an easy point when Mike Tomlin lost his only challenge of the game on the Noah Fant sideline catch with 3:09 left to play.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers and Broncos scored 47 combined points. Three respondents pegged it: Kevin Schwartz, Ted Webb, and Doc Ellis D. Unfortunately, they were not among the top scorers this week. However, the tiebreaker was needed to sort out a 13-way tie for the most points this week!

No one hit the five-point weekly bonus this week. The five questions are deceptively tough. Our weekly contest winners just missed the cut by one question.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Ben O/U 281.5 Pass Yards Ebron O/U 2.5 Receptions JuJu O/U 71.5 Yards Receiving Steeler Scoring Last TD Mike Tomlin Wins Challenge SD Consensus UNDER OVER OVER SNELL FALSE Correct Answers OVER OVER UNDER DIONTAE FALSE

We still have a tie after the tie breaker!

Don2727 and first time respondent Rugbyclint both predicted 46 combined points in the game to emerge out of the 13-way tie to the winner’s circle. They will split the $25-week 2 prize. Contact me so I can transfer your winnings via PayPal. My twitter is @subBurgher.

David Lammers remains in first place but Douglas Prostorog and yours truly join him in a three-way tie at the top. This week 15 new names appear on the leaderboard while six drop off. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after Week 2

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE David Lammers 9 1st (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 9 1st (tie) +1 Douglas Prostorog 9 1st (tie) +1 Ted Webb 8 4th (tie) -2 Steely McBeam 8 4th (tie) -2 Keneyeam 8 4th (tie) -2 *Jeff McNeil 8 4th (tie) +20 *PaeperCup 8 4th (tie) +20 *hoptown 8 4th (tie) +20 *Stone Age Tone 8 4th (tie) +20 *Jesse Logue 8 4th (tie) +20 DirtDawg1964 7 12th (tie) -10 Chris92021 7 12th (tie) -10 pittfan 7 12th (tie) -10 PittShawnC 7 12th (tie) -10 RMSteeler 7 12th (tie) -10 FlaFan47 7 12th (tie) -10 Steelers D 7 12th (tie) -10 Greg Payne 7 12th (tie) -10 Kdog 7 12th (tie) -10 ManRayX 7 12th (tie) -10 Doc Ellis D 7 12th (tie) -10 *Wreckless 7 12th (tie) +12 *Paul Garvin Kuhns 7 12th (tie) +12 *IC in Cincy 7 12th (tie) +12 *Buckeye Steel 7 12th (tie) +12 *Jason W 7 12th (tie) +12 *Ratsotex 7 12th (tie) +12 *Steven Small 7 12th (tie) +38 *Don2727 7 12th (tie) +38 *Nik Draft 7 12th (tie) +38 *R R 7 12th (tie) +38

*New to leaderboard