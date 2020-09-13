2020 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Chiefs -9.5
|Texans +9.5
|Texans +9.5
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -6.5
|Patriots -6.5
|Patriots -6.5
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -7.5
|Ravens -7.5
|Browns +7.5
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -6.5
|Jets +6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +3
|Raiders -3
|Raiders -3
|Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +2.5
|Seahawks -2.5
|Seahawks -2.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Washington +6
|Eagles -6
|Eagles -6
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -3
|Lions -3
|Bears +3
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +8
|Colts -8
|Jaguars +8
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -2.5
|Packers +2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinatti Bengals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +3
|Chargers -3
|Bengals +3
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -7
|49ers -7
|49ers -7
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3.5
|Saints -3.5
|Saints -3.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +3
|Rams +3
|Cowboys -3
|Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos 10:10 PM ET (MON)
|Broncos +2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants 7:15 PM ET (MON)
|Giants +
|Coming Monday
|Coming Monday
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Coming Monday
|Coming Monday
|Results
|0-0
|0-0
|2019 Results
|126-126-5
|135-117-5