2020 NFL Cutdown Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to NFL cut-down weekend 2020.

It’s going to be a busy weekend around here as the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to establish their initial 53-man roster Saturday evening and their 16-man practice squad on Sunday. In short, be prepared to do a lot of reading this weekend as we’ll be doing a lot of writing on the site.

Will the Steelers get a contract extension or restructure or two done this weekend? We’ll see as those are a few more things we’ll be monitoring these next several days.

The Steelers seemingly made it through their 2020 training camp relatively healthy. In fact, guard David DeCastro seems to have the most serious injury on the team entering the weekend yet still expected to be ready for the team’s Week 1 Monday night road game against the New York Giants.

It’s a great day to be alive and as usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer tonight and Saturday morning. Hopefully, several of you will participate in the comments below.

Alex Kozora and I will be going back to three episodes a week on The Terrible Podcast starting on Monday and we hope you plan on tuning in.

It’s been a fantastic offseason for us on the site and we appreciate all yinz that have frequented here the last several months.

Have a great weekend and peace and love, peace and love to all yinz.

Go Steelers!

1 – Word is that outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper is being waived by the Steelers. Will he ultimately be on the team’s 16-man practice squad?

2 – How many players that weren’t on the Steelers 80-man roster on the final day of training camp will there be on either the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad come Monday?

3 – True or false: The Steelers initial 53-man roster Saturday night be balanced with 25 offensive players and 25 defensive players?

4 – The Steelers rent saying who will be their starting right tackle in Week 1. Will it be Chukwuma Okorafor or Zach Banner?

5 – Will rookie cornerback James Pierre make the 53-man roster or the practice squad by Monday?

Recap of 2020 Late August Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Tuzar Skipper beats out Jayrone Elliott for a spot on the 53-man roster according to 87% of Steelers Depot respondents. Elliott is a candidate for the practice squad but at least one respondent believes neither makes the roster.

Question 2: A narrow 53% majority of respondents believe Cam Heyward will not sign a contract extension before the Steelers regular season opener against the New York Giants. Kevin Colbert and Cam Heyward’s agent still have some time to seal the deal. Let’s go!

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents ranked the top six AFC teams as follows:

Chiefs Ravens Steelers Bills Titans Patriots

As of this writing, My Bookie listed these six AFC teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl from best to least chance:

Chiefs Ravens Patriots Colts Bills T-5 Steelers T-5

Question 4: 60% of respondents say Ben Roethlisberger will sign another contract extension by the end of March 2021.

Question 5: Just 40% of respondents participate in a fantasy football league. Some play daily online fantasy football games. Just one person fessed up to doing any football betting. A plurality of 47% do not participate in any of those activities. One of my favorite responses was, “THIS, (Friday 5) is my only vice.”

Next week’s questions count!

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena. This year there is a change – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

We will include a tie breaker question each week in addition to the regular questions. The person with the best score wins the $25 pot. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the pot will be evenly split.

We will still track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. The tie breaker questions are not included. In some cases, Steelers Depot will assign more points for a given question or add bonus questions with points. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 11, 2020 Friday Night 5 Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response is recorded. The window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions unless otherwise specified. Other cutoffs may be established for questions such as active versus inactive players.

If there is enough interest, we may have a separate contest during the playoffs that runs up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Scoring questions and the point totals for each question are solely the discretion of Steelers Depot. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun but we will offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account . 1st: $100; 2nd $75; 3rd $25.

Let’s Go People!