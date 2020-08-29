WR Anthony Johnson Reverts To Steelers IR After Clearing Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived wide receiver Anthony Johnson as injured on Thursday with a leg injury and as expected, the former undrafted free agent out of Buffalo has now reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after going unclaimed on Friday.

Johnson was signed by the Steelers on January 8 and he had thus been on the roster ever since until waived injured on Thursday.

Johnson originally entered the NFL in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. After catching five passes for 57 yards during the 2019 preseason, Johnson was waived by the Buccaneers as part of their final round of cuts. Johnson went on to spend most of the 2019 season on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

For now, Johnson will count $400,000 against the Steelers salary cap on a split salary now that he’s on the teams Reserve/Injured list. The Steelers might work out an injury settlement with him in the next week and waive him from the Reserve/Injured list. The team could also decide to wait until Johnson is healthy and then waive him from the Reserve/Injured list.

Johnson is now the second player on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list as tight end Dax Raymond is also currently on it after being waived injured last week.