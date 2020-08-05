Watch: The Depot 180 – August 4th – Episode 46

Episode 46 – August 4th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Now that players are all in the same place, there have been a steady stream of interviews in the new normal from a virtual setting. Today I discuss Ben Roethlisberger’s interview where he talks about his injury and his aspirations moving forward. I also touch on Matt Canada’s interview as one of the new additions to the Steelers’ coaching staff.

