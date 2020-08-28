Watch: The Depot 180 – August 28th – Episode 53

Episode 53 – August 28th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today, I discuss what players around training camp are saying about rookie receiver, Chase Claypool. I also talk about the outside linebacker position group and the Steelers’ week one opponent.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version