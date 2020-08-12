Watch: The Depot 180 – August 11th – Episode 48

Episode 48 – August 11th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about two different position groups on the Steelers’ roster. On one hand the aging offensive line and their future, on the other hand the young and talented defensive backs with more than a couple contracts set to expire after the 2020 season.

