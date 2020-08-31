Watch: Steelers Hank Concept Cutup

Brief video breakdown for you guys today. We’ve talked and written about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hank concept several times over the years. But I wanted to make a short video cut-up, a montage of them running it successfully over the past two seasons.

Below, I put a screenshot of the Hank concept from Todd Haley’s playbook when he served as pass game coordinator in Dallas and talk through the route concepts. The last minute of the video shows examples. If you want a further explanation of Hank, click here.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. If there are any ideas or concepts you think we should include for our next cut-up, let me know that too.