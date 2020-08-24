Watch: How The Steelers Create ‘Safe’ Pressure

Back at it for another Pittsburgh Steelers’ tape breakdown this Monday morning. Talking the team’s “safe pressure.” Their ability to offer creative, four man rushes to confuse opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks all while dropping seven into coverage to mitigate the risks of sending six and seven man pressures. Four examples of that, three of them from this past season, to show their ability to vary looks and keeping offenses on their toes.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version