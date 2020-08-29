It really feels like there’s been a ton of talk about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool since training camp got underway. The hype for the Notre Dame product and the Steelers first draft pick of 2020 has been incredible the last few weeks and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Claypool already has himself a YouTube channel he’s attempting to build a following on and on Saturday he released his third video on it and it includes him being mic’d up during an offseason workout session he had recently back at Notre Dame. You can watch the video below which mainly includes him going through a few drills and running some routes with some Notre Dame players.
Watch: Chase Claypool Mic’d Up During Offseason Workout At Notre Dame
