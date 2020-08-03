Watch: Ben Roethlisberger Throwing At Start Of Training Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined his teammates at training camp on Monday and even took part in some throwing drills. That might not seem like a big deal as a whole, but with Roethlisberger missing most of last season with an elbow injury, it’s big news that he’s ready to go at the start of training camp.

Below are videos of Roethlisberger throwing in a drill posted by the Steelers and Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Neither are mind blowing, but just more of affirmations and proof that he’s throwing and participating in the start of training camp. Steelers second-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson was excited to have Roethlisberger throwing on Monday as is evident by his post of the quarterback doing so on his Instagram account.

Roethlisberger is scheduled to talk to the media on Tuesday and that will be the first time that’s happened since before his elbow surgery last September.

You want more than 7 seconds of Ben Roethlisberger throwing? Here's 44. (via Alec Balenciaga/Steelers) pic.twitter.com/Jm7jS9OCAe — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2020