The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Transactions, Butler Talking Points, Smallwood Tape, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 3 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the several transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last few days as they trimmed their roster down to 80 active players. We also go over quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing at training camp on Monday and the team not having any players on the Active/PUP list and what that means.

Two of the Steelers coaches, defensive coordinator Keith Butler and wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, both talked to the media recently and since our last podcast so Alex and I detail all of the main taking points that came out of those interviews.

What kind of roles will Steelers inside linebackers Devin Bush and Vince Williams have in 2020? Alex and I discuss that subject in addition to talking more about new running back Wendell Smallwood after a deeper dive into his NFL tape since 2016.

Roethlisberger spoke to the media during the late stages of this podcast so Alex and I highlight a few of the early noteworthy things he had to say to the media.

We close out this Tuesday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

