The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Top Rookies, Minkah Role, Ben’s Contract, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 9 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent transaction made by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a new tight end has been signed. We talk briefly about Kyle Markway and what he brings to the team.

Alex and I go over the Steelers injury situation entering Tuesday’s training camp practice and try our best to disseminate the various practice blurbs, quotes and pictures floating around since Friday’s show.

Rookies Chase Claypool and Alex Highsmith both received quite a bit of praise on Monday, so we recap that news and more things coming out of training camp.

Several from the Steelers have talked to the media since Friday and that includes Tom Bradley, James Washington, Eric Ebron, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mason Rudolph, Chukwuma Okorafor, and Tyson Alulua, just to name a few. We try to recap the most notable talking points from each of those pressers in the middle of the show.

How will the Steelers use Fitzpatrick in 2020? We tear that topic apart on Tuesday and talk some about how cornerback Cameron Sutton will likely be used in the Steelers defense in 2020 and if safety Marcus Allen will make the final 53-man roster.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II was interviewed Saturday night, so Alex and I go over a few things he did and didn’t say.

I recently wrote an extensive post on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and what may or may not happen with his contract situation in 2021 so we go over the several scenarios concerning him next offseason and the most likely outcome.

We close out this Tuesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

