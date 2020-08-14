The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Presser Recaps, Camp Updates, 2020 Cap, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 6 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent transaction that was made by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday and what i means.

Several press conferences have take place since our Tuesday show so Alex and I recap all of the main talking points to come out of the media sessions that head coach Mike Tomlin, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and running back James Conner conducted the last few days.

Alex and I discuss what might be in store for Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. in 2020 and beyond. We also discuss how new fullback Derek Watt might be used in his first season in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin talked about how the team’s 2020 training camp will likely progress once the pads are put on next week so Alex and I discuss the overall process and what practices might look like. We discuss offensive line continuity, body transformations of second-year players and more in the middle of this show.

The Steelers still have work to do when it comes to their 2020 salary cap situation so Alex and I discuss those finer details and what’s likely to happen in regard to that in the next four weeks.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

