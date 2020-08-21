The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Camp Updates, Injuries, Presser Points, 2021 Cap, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 8 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent transaction made by the Pittsburgh Steelers as wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has been signed.

Several Zoom medias sessions have taken place since our Tuesday episode, so Alex and I recap all the main talking points that came out of the mouths of Danny Smith, Ryan Switzer, Ulysees Gilbert III and others. We talk some about how the Steelers have seemingly filled their offseason special teams holes and more.

We bring everybody up to date on the Steelers injury situation ahead of the team’s Friday training camp practice.

Will the Steelers really use a lot of two tight end sets in 2020? Alex and I reexamine that topic during this show.

The Steelers will have a lot of challenges come March when it comes to their 2021 salary cap situation so Alex and I go over the list of the players who have the ten highest chargers next season and what might happen with each player in the next calendar year.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

