TE Dax Raymond Reverts To Steelers IR After Clearing Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived tight end Dax Raymond as injured on Saturday with an ankle injury and as expected, the former undrafted free agent out of Utah State has now reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after going unclaimed on Sunday.

Raymond was signed by the Steelers on July 20 after the tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson was waived by the team with a non-football injury designation. Raymond had injured his ankle during Tuesday’s practice.

Raymond, who signed originally with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019, sustained a head injury in last season’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans and was placed on injured reserve. He was waived again once healthy and ultimately re-signed to the Bears practice squad on Oct. 14. He signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the Bears early in the offseason but was waived by them in April.

For now, Raymond will count $400,000 against the Steelers salary cap on a split salary now that he’s on the teams Reserve/Injured list. The Steelers might work out an injury settlement with him in the next week and waive him from the Reserve/Injured list.

The team could also decide to wait until Raymond is healthy and then waive him from the Reserve/Injured list.