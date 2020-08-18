Steelers Worked Out WR Cody White On Tuesday

According to the NFL’s official transaction sheet, the Pittsburgh Steelers had another free agent player in for a tryout on Tuesday and this time it was wide receiver Cody White, who was waived a few days ago by the New York Giants.

White, who played his college football at Michigan State, originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent earlier in the offseason. The Chiefs waived White with a non-football injury designation in late July and he signed with the Giants on August 11. The Giants waived White on August 16, however.

At Michigan State, White played in 35 career games, including 26 starts and he finished his college career ranked seventh in MSU history with 143 receptions, 12th with 1,967 receiving yards and tied for 16th with 12 TD catches. He compiled 2,115 all-purpose yards (1,967 receiving; 85 punt return; 63 rushing) at Michigan State and had five career 100-yard receiving outings. He elected to forgo his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft as underclassman after the 2019 season ended.

At this years scouting combine, White measured in at 6033, 217-pounds and he ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.66-seconds. His vertical jump was 35.5-inches and his broad jump was 10’0″. He also logged a short shuttle time of 4.52-seconds and a three-cone time of 7.19-seconds at the combine.