Steelers Waive DB Arrion Springs Following Activation From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with defensive back Arrion Springs on Monday.

Springs, who was placed on the new Reserve/COVID-19 a week ago by the Steelers, was activated from that list Monday afternoon and then promptly waived by the team.

Springs, an Oregon product, was signed by the Steelers in the middle of April after the XFL had folded. He had originally entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs and had since spent time on the practice squads of the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Raiders the last two seasons.

Springs also played in the XFL earlier this year with the Tampa Bay Vipers and Los Angeles Wildcats prior to being signed by the Steelers in the middle of April.

The Steelers waiving of Springs on Monday now means the team has three players remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and they are running back Jaylen Samuels, wide receiver James Washington and cornerback Justin Layne. Samuels and Washington were both added to that list on Sunday while Layne was added to the list last Wednesday.