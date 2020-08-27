Steelers Sign LS Liam McCullough, Waive WR Anthony Johnson As Injured

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few roster moves Thursday morning and one set of them included the team signing free agent long snapper Liam McCullough. To make room for McCullough on the 80-man roster, wide receiver Anthony Johnson was waived injuredby the Steelers.

McCullough, who worked out for the Steelers earlier in the week, hails from Ohio State and he was their long snapper in 54 of 55 games from 2016 through 2019. He was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason an undrafted free agent and waived by them several weeks ago.

The Steelers regular long snapper Kameron Canaday has been dealing with a knee injury for the last several days.

As for Johnson, the Buffalo product had been on the Steele roster since early January after being signed to a Reserve/Futures contract. He originally entered the NFL in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. After catching five passes for 57 yards during the 2019 preseason, Johnson was waived by the Buccaneers as part of their final round of cuts. Johnson went on to spend most of the 2019 season on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

Johnson reportedly suffered a leg injury in practice several days ago and it has resulted in him missing training camp practice time. Johnson will now likely clear waivers on Friday and revert to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list for the time being.