Steelers DE Chris Wormley Dealing With Lower Body Injury

Just as we recently speculated, Pittsburgh Steelers DE Chris Wormley is missing time with a lower body injury, per DL coach Karl Dunbar. Dunbar shared the news speaking to the media today as reported by the Trib’s Joe Rutter.

Here’s Dunbar’s full quote when asked to evaluate him.

“Well, you know, we’ve seen him this offseason as far as being here and he’s been slowed down a little bit by a lower body injury,” he said via the team website. “But he looks good. I mean, he looks the part, He’s a 6-5 kind of kid – 290 pounds and he’s moving well. He’s going to do some stuff today. So, you just basically see him as a backup end as far as in our okie package and then an interior rusher when we go to our sub package.”

It’s unclear the nature or severity of the injury. We’ll have to see if he’s out there for practice today but based on what Dunbar is saying here, that seems doubtful.

The Steelers traded for Wormley earlier in the offseason, a rare inter-AFC North deal. He’s expected to serve as quality defensive end depth behind Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt, especially now that Tyson Alualu has kicked inside to nose tackle.

Entering the last year of his rookie contract, Wormley recorded 54 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Ravens. He is one of six defensive line almost assured to make the roster. Heyward, Tuitt, Alualu, Daniel McCullers, and Isaiah Buggs are the others. Pushing from the bottom include Henry Mondeaux, Cavon Walker, and UDFA Calvin Taylor.