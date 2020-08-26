Steelers Brought WR Saeed Blacknall Back In For A Visit On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have training camp practice on Wednesday but the team did have one player in for a visit just the same. That player, according to the NFL transaction sheet on Wednesday, was wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, who was waived by the team less than a week ago.

Blacknall, a Penn State product, had previously been on the Steelers roster since the middle of April. He entered the NFL originally as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and had since played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL most recently. In his three games played in with the Wildcats this past spring, Blacknall caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers waived Blacknall on August 21 to make room on their 80-man roster for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

The Steelers seemingly have some shorter lines at the wide receiver position right now due Diontae Johnson (calf) and Anthony Johnson (leg) both currently dealing with injuries. Additionally, fellow Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer suffered a foot injury during the team’s Tuesday practice.

With Blacknall being in for a visit on Wednesday, thers probably a decent chance that he’ll get re-signed if another wide receiver is needed on the roster. The Steelers would obviously need to make a corresponding move to accommodate Blacknall back on the 80-man roster. Stay tuned.