Steelers Announce They Won’t Have Fans At First Two Home Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made an official announcement about fan attendance to start the 2020 regular season, telling season ticket holders no fans will be allowed for the first two home regular season games. Here’s the statement they sent out moments ago.

“Unfortunately, given the current conditions and state orders, we will not be able to welcome fans to Heinz Field at this time, and so we have determined that we will not be hosting fans for the first two regular season home games,” the statement concludes.

That means the seats will be empty for the Week 2 home opener against the Denver Broncos and the Week 3 game against the Houston Texans. Based on the team’s statement, the earliest fans may be able to attend is Week 5, an October 11th game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But that determination won’t be made until closer to that date.

There will also be no fans for the Week 1 opener when the Steelers travel to take on the Giants on Monday night.

If and when fans are allowed in, it’s almost certain to be open to only season ticket holders and even then, a small percentage of normal capacity. Teams will be able to pump in crowd noise, something the Steelers experimented with during last Saturday’s night practice.

UPDATE (4:25 PM): Here’s the full text of the email the team sent out.

“Over the last several months we have been communicating with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend games this season. We obviously know and greatly appreciate the dedication of our fans and your strong desire to attend games this season. Unfortunately, given the current conditions and state orders, we will not be able to welcome fans to Heinz Field at this time, and so we have determined that we will not be hosting fans for the first 2 regular season home games.

Therefore, you will be refunded for the first 2 regular season home games. There is nothing you need to do at this time as your refund will be automatically processed by the same method you used to make your payment.

We will continue to work with public health officials as well as the NFL toward our goal of hosting fans later in the season.

If it is determined that fans can attend games later in the season, you will have the opportunity to select seat locations on a game-by-game basis, using the remaining funds on your account. Any unused funds after that process will remain on your account as a credit toward the 2021 season or you may request a refund.

We will continue to update you as information is available and appreciate your ongoing patience and support as we navigate this season.”