Steelers Activate WR James Washington From Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a roster move Friday morning, activating James Washington from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move, the team released ILB John Houston Jr.

We have activated WR James Washington off the reserve/COVID-19 list and released LB John Houston.https://t.co/MdtdKJf7Dy — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 7, 2020

Washington was placed on the COVID list on August 2nd, meaning he spent five days on the reserve list. A quicker turnaround than expected given the NFL outlines.

The Steelers now have two players on their COVID list. CB Justin Layne and RB Jaylen Samuels.

Houston Jr. was a UDFA linebacker out of USC. He was given a $7500 signing bonus to join the team in April.

The #Steelers gave ILB John Houston a $7,500 signing bonus as an UDFA so he'll now have a dead money charge in 2020 of $2,500 and a dead money charge of $5,000 in 2021. — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) August 7, 2020

The Steelers roster sits at 80 players.