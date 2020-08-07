Steelers News

Steelers Activate WR James Washington From Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a roster move Friday morning, activating James Washington from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move, the team released ILB John Houston Jr.

Washington was placed on the COVID list on August 2nd, meaning he spent five days on the reserve list. A quicker turnaround than expected given the NFL outlines.

The Steelers now have two players on their COVID list. CB Justin Layne and RB Jaylen Samuels.

Houston Jr. was a UDFA linebacker out of USC. He was given a $7500 signing bonus to join the team in April.

The Steelers roster sits at 80 players.

