Steelers Activate RB Jaylen Samuels From Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated RB Jaylen Samuels from their Reserve/COVID list, the team announced Thursday morning. In a corresponding move to keep the roster at 80, they released UDFA FB Spencer Nigh.

Samuels spent 12 days on the team’s Reserve/COVID list. As of today, the team has activated all four players put on the COVID list. The average time spent on the list for each player was around ten days. Samuels will look to make the roster as the team’s #4 RB, competing with Kerrith Whyte Jr. and Wendell Smallwood.

Nigh was a UDFA out of Auburn who had very little chance of making the roster. He was given a $2500 signing bonus, meaning there is a tiny dead money hit on his contract.

FB Spencer Nigh had received a signing bonus of $2,500 so $833 of it will count as dead money in 2020 with the remaining $1,667 counting as dead money in 2021. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2020

Derek Watt is now the only true FB left on the roster.