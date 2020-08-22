Steelers 2020 Training Camp: Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Saturday 8/22

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Heinz Field Saturday night for another 2020 training camp practice and as usual, we will attempt to cover it from afar via the Steelers Live broadcast and Twitter. Throughout the night, I will live blog our tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often.

Fans can watch Saturday’s practice on Training Camp Live, presented by FedEx, on the Steelers digital and social platforms. Additionally, fans who live in the Pittsburgh market can also watch on Pittsburgh’s CW. Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch, Tunch Ilkin and Missi Matthews bring you all the action.

Steelers Nation Radio and WDVE, the flagship station of the Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network, will broadcast live from Heinz Field from 6-8 p.m. Mike Prisuta and Craig Wolfley host.

The NFL is looking to add curated ambient in-stadium audio at all games where there are no fans. The intention is to provide a low-level background audio in each venue to mitigate the absence of ambiance created when fans are in attendance. This will occur tonight @heinzfield. https://t.co/2d7jouhQl0 — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) August 22, 2020

