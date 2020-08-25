Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: Roethlisberger, Pouncey Return, Switzer Suffers Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Tuesday training camp practice and the session, which took place at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, instead of Heinz Field, included several players being sidelined for it.
According to the pool report from Tuesdays practice, guard Kevin Dotson (knee), tackle Jarron Jones (new), wide receiver Anthony Johnson (leg), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (calf), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (groin), running back Wendell Smallwood (shoulder), defensive end Chris Wormley (shoulder), safety Terrell Edmunds (undisclosed), tight end Vance McDonald, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (day off) all sat out the session.
Smith-Schuster having back-to-back days off is a bit of a surprise. Additionally, it’s getting a bit uncomfortable that Diontae Johnson is stringing together quite a few missed practices. The same goes for Edmunds as like Johnson, his missed quite a few practices in a row now.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about the health of the team after practice was over with.
“Had a few minor injuries, or injuries to be evaluated,” Tomlin said. “I’ll have further information at a later date on Ryan Switzer, who had a foot. Kerrith Whyte, who had a groin. And Alex Myers, who had a groin. We still had a number of guys out with what can continue to be described as day-to-day-like issues. Some of the guys that have been working their way back continue to do so, David DeCastro being among those.”
Tomlin said later during his press conference that wide receiver Ryan Switzer wasn’t able to finish practice after suffering his foot injury.
According to reports, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and center Maurkice Pouncey were both back practicing again on Tuesday. Pouncey has been away from the team the last several days due to a death in his immediate family.
There have yet to be updates on the Tuesday statuses of outside linebacker Bud Dupree and offensive lineman Derwin Gray, who were reportedly injured during Monday’s practice.
The Steelers are scheduled to have Wednesday off and then resume practice on Thursday.
