Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: Monday, August 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their first padded training camp practice of 2020 and the Monday session at Heinz Field included a few players being sidelined.
According to head coach Mike Tomlin after Monday’s practice, defensive end Chris Wormley (lower body), guard David DeCastro and wide receiver James Washington were all sidelined for the padded portion and they’re all considered day-to-day with minor injuries.
“Fully expect all three of those guys to be full participants here in a short number of days, but we did actually exercise that precaution today, Tomlin said of those three players.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey also missed Monday’s practice but Tomlin called his absence an excused one.
“We’ll be in support of him and hopefully he’ll be back to us here in a short period of time as well,” Tomlin said of Pouncey after Monday’s practice.
With Pouncey out on Monday, Stefen Wisniewski was the first-team center. As for who the right guard was on Monday, it may have been rookie Kevin Dotson, but that has yet to be confirmed. It sounds like Pouncey might miss another day or two based on what Tomlin said after Monday’s practice.
As for Wormley being sidelined, he’s dealing with a lower body injury of some sorts. Judging by pictures on the Steelers site from the last week, Wormley has been sidelined the last few practices at a minimum.
The injuries that DeCastro and Washington are currently dealing with have yet to be disclosed.