Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: Edmunds, Johnson Both Sidelined On Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Friday training camp practice after having Thursday off and the session included a few more starters sitting out the session with ailments. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of the team after Friday’s practice.
“First, on the injury front, we had a couple of guys that missed today’s work, new guys with minor elements that could be described as day-to-day. That’s Diontae Johnson and Terrell Edmunds,” Tomlin said. “Hopefully those guys will get back to us really soon. Again, it can be described as day-to-day.”
For whatever it’s worth, both wide receiver Diontae Johnson and safety Terrell Edmunds were both spotted at practice on Friday before the session got underway.
The Steelers also had some good news on the injury front on Friday.
On a positive note, a couple of guys are continuing to work their way back to full participation. Chris Wormley was very active today from a participation standpoint as was James Washington. Good to have those guys back out there.”
While Tomlin didn’t mention them during his post practice press conference, several media reports earlier in the day indicated that guards David DeCastro and Kevin Dotson (knee) both remained sidelined on Friday and the same goes for tight end Dax Raymond (ankle). Additionally, center Maurkice Pouncey was not spotted on Friday.
The Steelers next practice will be a night session on Saturday.